City of Tyler says Cambridge Road project extended to fall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When will the roadwork be done? That’s what some people living off Cambridge Road in Tyler have been asking for several years.

“We had our homeowners association meeting a couple weeks ago and they asked, ‘Well, is this going to be done by 2050 or what?’” neighbor Mona Claiborne said.

The road project started in January of 2021. The City of Tyler Engineering Department Capital Improvements Project Manager Burren Reed said the project needed to be done.

“There was no sidewalks, this was just a blacktop road with no curb and gutter, and no drainage system, just ditches.”

What was once a county road will eventually be a two-lane road with a center turn and added sidewalks.

“This project is different in that, while it is a long stretch and width, we’re also impacting residents,” Reed said.

Claiborne is recognizing the impact of the work.

“Just because the road is always torn up and they seem to detour different ways all the time, you never know if you’re going right or going left.”

Reed said it was set to be complete by this spring, but it will now be complete by the fall, due in part to the underground construction.

“There were sewer problems that needed to be addressed, there was water line, new water line structures put in and removal of old water lines.”

Along with the underground reconstruction, the project is behind because of the weather.

“Especially with the ice storms that we’ve had in past here recently, even back to when we started the project with the really rough snowstorm.”

Claiborne looks forward to the completion because she said there are a lot of walkers in the neighborhood who will take advantage of the sidewalks.

“I think once it’s done, it will be helpful. And we’re hoping it will even help to increase the property values because it will be a nicer right of way,” Claiborne said.

Reed asks you use the detour and be patient, as the crews are hard at work to complete the project.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.