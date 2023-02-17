Chicken-vegetable stew by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - My chicken-vegetable stew is so comforting, so perfect for a chilly day, and completely easy to make, even if you don’t consider yourself a cook. Trust me, you can do this! It’s done in a hurry, too, which we all appreciate.
Chicken-vegetable stew
Ingredients
1 rotisserie chicken, skin removed, deboned and broken into large bites
6 cups chicken broth
14 ounce can crushed tomatoes
one medium onion, chopped
16 ounces chopped or diced frozen potatoes (you can use canned, as well; just drain them first)
16 ounces frozen whole kernel corn
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon celery seed
1 bay leaf
Method
Put the butter in the bottom of a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. As it begins to melt, add the onion and garlic. Allow it to cook for a couple of minutes, then add the rest of the ingredients. Stir well to combine, then simmer over medium to medium-high heat for at least 20 minutes until the broth thickens.
Serve with biscuits, cornbread, or crackers. Enjoy!
