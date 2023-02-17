Chicken-vegetable stew by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - My chicken-vegetable stew is so comforting, so perfect for a chilly day, and completely easy to make, even if you don’t consider yourself a cook. Trust me, you can do this! It’s done in a hurry, too, which we all appreciate.

Chicken-vegetable stew

Ingredients

1 rotisserie chicken, skin removed, deboned and broken into large bites

6 cups chicken broth

14 ounce can crushed tomatoes

one medium onion, chopped

16 ounces chopped or diced frozen potatoes (you can use canned, as well; just drain them first)

16 ounces frozen whole kernel corn

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 bay leaf

Method

Put the butter in the bottom of a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. As it begins to melt, add the onion and garlic. Allow it to cook for a couple of minutes, then add the rest of the ingredients. Stir well to combine, then simmer over medium to medium-high heat for at least 20 minutes until the broth thickens.

Serve with biscuits, cornbread, or crackers. Enjoy!

