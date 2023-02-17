Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Better East Texas: Super Bowl ads

If you had the chance to watch the Super Bowl recently, you probably took some time during the broadcast to watch the often-celebrated Super Bowl commercials.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you had the chance to watch the Super Bowl recently, when the Patrick-Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles, you probably took some time during the broadcast to watch the often-celebrated Super Bowl commercials.

Companies pay millions of dollars to reach one of the largest audiences of the year. This year was no exception, but there were a series of commercials, underwritten by the He Gets Us movement, that delivered the message from the Bible about living in humility and loving your enemies. These were repeated messages delivered through Jesus Christ’s teachings. But, even those straightforward messages of humility and love found critics in some camps.

Congressional representative from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had some critical words for the ads, suggesting that Jesus wouldn’t have spent millions on them and that they make fascism look benign. You know, we have freedom of religion as a pillar in our country, and yes, you can criticize even the most noble intention with your words. But my goodness, can’t some of these that show up as eternal critics offer something positive in their daily commentaries and social media positions. And, if they can’t say something nice, or complementary, or supportive, then don’t say anything.

But, that is becoming rarer everyday it seems. The messages of love and humility certainly got people talking and perhaps rubbed off on some, obviously not on all. Perhaps the next step for more impact is for all of us to follow those teachings of humility and love, and that will make for a Better East Texas.

