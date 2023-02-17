Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3-vehicle wreck on State Hwy 31 East blocks traffic in Tyler

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials have confirmed there were no fatalities in a three-vehicle wreck that took place on State Highway 31 East at CR 279.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance responded.

One hispanic woman was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances for minor injuries.

One car was considered out-of-control, and the driver has received a speeding a ticket, according to DPS State Trooper Koleanth Coffin.

The wreck happened around 9:15 Wednesday night.
