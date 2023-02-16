Witness testifies she was ‘shocked’ and ‘devastated’ after hearing Daniels had shot Officer East

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels.

The defense called the director of the Tech Transfer Acceleration Program to the stand who described Daniels as quiet, very intelligent and respectful. She told the court she was “in complete shock and devastated” when she heard Daniels had shot and killed Officer Floyd East Jr.

Dr. Steven Beebe, a professor of communication, began writing letter with Daniels told the defense their conversations were centered around theology and C.S. Lewis.

Dr. Beebe told the defense his correspondence with Daniels was genuine. When asked if he thought Daniels could still be helpful from prison he said yes and believes he could help any community he serves by sharing his own questions and struggles.

The court room is expected to hear more testimony as the day progresses.

