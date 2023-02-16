Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Smith County Fire Marshal investigating location, cause of warehouse fire

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV′s Kristine Guevara reports from Lindale where a fire broke out at Kayla’s Furniture warehouse.

The warehouse is in the11700 block of County Road 497. The Smith County Fire Marshal says they are still investigating where inside the building the fire may have started and why. A resident who lives across the warehouse shared her observations from when the fire started.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Police are still at the scene
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Cameron Shead
Defense rests in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen

Latest News

Daniel Dylan Skipworth of Tyler
Tyler man sentenced for transporting teen across state lines for sex
Lindale warehouse fire
WebXtra: Smith County Fire Marshal investigating location, cause of warehouse fire
Goodwill in Lufkin has seen 50 donations thefts in the last 30 days.
Lufkin Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft
Goodwill in Lufkin has seen 50 donations thefts in the last 30 days.
WebXtra: Lufkin Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft