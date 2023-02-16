Upshur County resident shoots alleged trespasser

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A person accused of trespassing was shot after allegedly threatening a resident and refusing to leave his property.

On Wednesday at around 6 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a house located in the 7300 block of Pacal Road in the West Mountain community for a shooting incident.

When officers arrived, the resident said an unknown person drove by and yelled at him in a threating manor for no known reason. About 15 minutes later, the resident heard screams and yelling coming from the back of his property, and when he went to investigate, he encountered the same person who had yelled at him from the roadway, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

The trespasser was told to leave, but he refused, so the resident displayed a weapon, the release said. The unknown person allegedly refused to comply and continued to advance toward the resident while making threatening statements toward him. The resident, in fear for himself and his wife and child who were in the house, fired his weapon at the person, according to the release.

The trespasser had advanced close enough to engage the resident in a physical fight; the trespasser was shot, which caused him to retreat back into the woods, deputies said.

The injured trespasser was located by deputies and was transported to the hospital by EMS for gunshot wounds. The incident is still under investigation, and no arrested have been made at this time.

