Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On February 11 at around 12:30 a.m., Tyler police responded to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6500 block of South Broadway where authorities found the body of a woman.

There was no foul play suspected and the body was taken for an autopsy. According to officials, the woman has been identified as Samantha Atkinson, 34, of Tyler.

The cause of death has still not been revealed and the case is still under investigation.

