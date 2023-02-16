Tyler man sentenced for transporting teen across state lines for sex

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20, pleaded guilty on March 28, 2022, to transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced to 216 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

According to information presented in court, Skipworth admitted that in April 2021 he transported a 13-year-old he met online from the state of Alabama to his residence in Tyler to commit the offense of sexual abuse of a minor.

Skipworth’s conviction is the result of a cooperative effort involving the FBI, Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, who undertook the investigation after analyzing GPS data associated with the phone of a child who had been reported missing by her foster parents in Alabama.

“Every parent’s nightmare,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Skipworth’s evil actions should cause all of us to shudder. There are human predators willing to harm children and guardians should always know what their children are doing online to prevent these encounters.”

