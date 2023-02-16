Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Cameron Shead
Defense rests in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Police are still at the scene
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler
“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown...
Smith County reaches deal with longtime property owner for new courthouse

Latest News

The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
LIVE: Partial report on Trump grand jury to be released
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack a...
Residents demand answers about toxic chemicals released after derailment