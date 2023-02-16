Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Travis Middle School in Temple placed on temporary lockout after rounds are fired in the area

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Thursday was investigating after several rounds were fired in the area of a local middle school.

At around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of S. 21 Street and Avenue M.

The call led to the temporary lockout of Travis Middle School “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

The school was secured as officers investigated the area and the lockout was lifted minutes later, police said.

Shell casings were found in the area where the rounds were fired, but officers have not yet found any damage inflicted by the rounds.

No suspects have been identified at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

