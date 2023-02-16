Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler

Police are still at the scene
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Tyler.

The wreck happened at around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of East Erwin and NNE Loop 323. Police confirmed to KLTV that the pedestrian was killed when struck by the vehicle. More information will be released soon.

Police are asking that drivers avoid the area, as it is an active scene and police are in the roadway directing traffic and investigating the incident. Northbound traffic on the loop is down to one lane, they say.

The wreck happened around 9:15 Wednesday night.
