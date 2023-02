LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash that took place at about 1:30 p.m. has Alpine Road closed at Loop 281.

A crash that took place at about 1:30 p.m. has Alpine Road closed at Loop 281. (KLTV)

A crash that took place at about 1:30 p.m. has Alpine Road closed at Loop 281. (KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.