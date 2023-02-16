Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Blustery and chilly today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The cold front is pushing through this morning with a line of heavy thunderstorms.  The rain will end by mid morning, but clouds will hang around through the rest of the day.  Behind the cold front, northwest winds are gusting close to 30 mph and it will be blustery and cold through the day.  Temperatures this morning are starting out very warm, but will fall into the 40s behind the front and then into the 30s overnight tonight.  Expect more sunshine tomorrow and a little less wind, but it will still be chilly to end the work week.  A few more clouds this weekend and a slow warming trend is expected through early next week.

