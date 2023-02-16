Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thieves steal West Harrison VFD communications tower

West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department is repairing their communications system after thieves...
West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department is repairing their communications system after thieves stole their tower.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fire department is repairing their communications system after thieves stole their tower.

According to the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, the theft happened Tuesday night at their building on Loop 281, between Longview and Hallsville.

The department says someone destroyed their antenna, cut the side of the building, and stole the tower itself.

Anyone with information should report it to law enforcement.

