Thieves steal West Harrison VFD communications tower

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fire department is repairing their communications system after thieves stole their tower.

According to the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, the theft happened Tuesday night at their building on Loop 281, between Longview and Hallsville.

The department says someone destroyed their antenna, cut the side of the building, and stole the tower itself.

Anyone with information should report it to law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.