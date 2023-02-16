Smith County files eminent domain papers to obtain property needed for future courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County is taking the next step toward using eminent domain to acquire the two remaining properties needed on the site of the future courthouse.

The two properties, owned by the same person, are located at 206 and 214 E. Erwin Street in Tyler. One is a bail bonds business, while the other is a parking lot.

“We actually made an offer early on,” said Smith County Judge Neal Franklin. “And then, when the appraisals came in, we went above and beyond and raised that offer again. We feel like we’ve negotiated in really good faith.”

Franklin said following the final offer, the county never heard back from the property owner. For that reason, the county is now moving into eminent domain proceedings. However, the property owner still has time to accept the county’s offer, like another property owner did. On Tuesday, commissioners signed off on a $400,000 deal reached with Rodney Kamel for his building on West Ferguson Street.

“Hopefully we’re going to hear back,” Franklin said about the remaining properties. “We heard back from others and finally closed those deals.”

KLTV 7 attempted to reach the owner of the properties, listed at MJL Holdings, LLC, by telephone, Facebook, and in-person, but haven’t heard back.

“We have to focus on the needs of the people,” Franklin said. “We don’t like to go to this process, but we have to really think about our taxpayers as well. And so, we’re trying to spend taxpayer dollars the best way we possibly can. And we’re trying to make the deal palatable for both parties.”

