Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping mall.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall’s food court.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown...
Smith County reaches deal with longtime property owner for new courthouse
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

East Texans line streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home Wednesday
East Texans line streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home Wednesday
Courthouse Property
Courthouse Property
2-15-23 KLTV 6 NAC HS LAW ENFORCEMNENT
KLTV 6PM NAC HS LAW ENFORCEMENT
Jarvis Workforce
Jarvis Workforce
Cameron Shead Day 3
Cameron Shead Day 3