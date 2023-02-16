Pedestrian struck near Loop 323 in Tyler has been identified

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The wreck happened around 9:15 Wednesday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On February 15th at 9:15 p.m. Tyler Police responded to East Erwin Street and Loop 323 to a reported auto pedestrian collision.

The driver was travelling north on Loop 323 approaching the intersection with East Erwin St in the inside lane when a female pedestrian reportedly walked in front of the vehicle. The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck her. According to authorities, she died on the scene.

The pedestrian has now been identified as Denise Kay Brown, 60, of Tyler. There was no indication of impairment from the driver.

The case remains under investigation and authorities are awaiting autopsy results.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

