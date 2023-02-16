Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the overnight hours, there is a chance for a few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms. This is not expected to be a severe weather outbreak, however, some of us may see one or two strong/severe storms. The best chances, at this time, appear to be over the northernmost sections of East Texas starting as early as midnight, and then over the eastern and far southern sections of ETX during the Pre-Dawn hours tomorrow. Gusty thunderstorm winds and some isolated pockets of large hail are the greatest threat at this time. Not much rain is anticipated. The chances for isolated tornadoes remain very low at this moment. Once the front moves through, winds will shift out of the NW and remain very gusty through tomorrow. Much cooler temperatures are likely on Thursday as well. Lows near 30 degrees are expected on Friday and Saturday mornings, so a heavy frost is likely. We warm up significantly early next week with highs back into the upper 70s. Few showers are possible on Tuesday, and more on Wednesday as another cold front moves through, Windy south and southwesterly winds are expected Sunday through Wednesday morning, then we see a NW shift behind the front. Please be Weather Alert overnight tonight.

