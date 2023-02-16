Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A few isolated strong/severe storms possible Overnight. Ends after frontal passage.
Isolated strong/severe storms possible overnight, ending as soon as the front moves through.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the overnight hours, there is a chance for a few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms. This is not expected to be a severe weather outbreak, however, some of us may see one or two strong/severe storms. The best chances, at this time, appear to be over the northernmost sections of East Texas starting as early as midnight, and then over the eastern and far southern sections of ETX during the Pre-Dawn hours tomorrow. Gusty thunderstorm winds and some isolated pockets of large hail are the greatest threat at this time. Not much rain is anticipated. The chances for isolated tornadoes remain very low at this moment. Once the front moves through, winds will shift out of the NW and remain very gusty through tomorrow. Much cooler temperatures are likely on Thursday as well. Lows near 30 degrees are expected on Friday and Saturday mornings, so a heavy frost is likely. We warm up significantly early next week with highs back into the upper 70s. Few showers are possible on Tuesday, and more on Wednesday as another cold front moves through, Windy south and southwesterly winds are expected Sunday through Wednesday morning, then we see a NW shift behind the front. Please be Weather Alert overnight tonight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown...
Smith County reaches deal with longtime property owner for new courthouse
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Isolated thunderstorms overnight are possible. once the front moves through, the chances for...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A few strong/severe storms are possible overnight. Ending as soon as the front moves through...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
A few strong/severe storms are possible overnight. Ending as soon as the front moves through...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7