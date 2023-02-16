Never giving up hope, Makayla, 17, wishes for family who will get her back in nature

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At the age of 17, Makayla explained to us she’s not concerned about running out of time finding a forever family.

As a junior, she still has more than a year left of school and a lot of learning left to do. Makayla explains she plans on applying for extended foster care in Texas, allowing her more time to transition into adulthood and more time to find a family who can commit to her for a lifetime.

Looking at a Valentine’s Day gift from her CASA volunteer, she read the colorful text on her new drink tumbler aloud, “You make the world better.” It’s a simple phrase, but one that fits Makayla well.

“She put Japanese candy in it because I love Japanese candy,” Makayla said as she opened the lid of her new cup to see what was inside. “Japanese candy is more flavorful than other candy, a more fruity taste than American fruity candy. American fruit candy has a more artificial fruit taste.

Piece-by-piece she explained to us how each candy would compare to a more commonly-known American brand.

“I can’t even read Japanese so I can’t even tell what it says... I just can tell by pictures,” she said with a laugh. “I’m actually learning to speak Japanese even though I’m in Spanish class.”

Makayla’s love for Japanese culture doesn’t stop at candy. She loves anime and creating art of her own.

But her infatuation with the arts comes second to her first love: being on a farm with animals. It’s one of her most treasured memories growing up as a child.

“Me and my brother were in charge of feeding the goats,” Makayla remembered. “Watering them and giving them their feed. Giving them shots.”

From a young age, she shared her caring heart with her brother and their animals.

“The last time I saw [my brother] was at my mom’s funeral,” Makayla said.

It’s their memories she holds deep in her heart, while also making space for more in the future.

“I’ve actually given one shot before on a goat,” Makayla shared with gentle satisfaction. “I was so proud of myself... because I want to be a vet!”

To learn more about Makayla, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 93330

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.