Man indicted with capital murder after evidence shows woman was pregnant

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County grand jury indicted a man with capital murder after he was arrested for killing a woman who was pregnant in November.

Amarillo Police Department said John Paul Ortega, 35, was originally arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza on Nov. 29.

Investigators determined she was pregnant and that the child was also killed.

