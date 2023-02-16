Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lufkin Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft

They said these thefts can cause damage and also seriously injure the one diving into the bin, as there could be sharp objects inside.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Goodwill in Lufkin has seen more frequent theft from their overnight donation bin, causing damage and potential injury.

Goodwill in Lufkin has seen 50 donations thefts in the last 30 days. The thefts occur mostly at night, and they see them happen more often during the colder seasons. They said these thefts can cause damage and also seriously injure the one diving into the bin, as there could be sharp objects inside. They encourage those who donate to drop off during their regular operating hours.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Police are still at the scene
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Cameron Shead
Defense rests in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen

Latest News

Daniel Dylan Skipworth of Tyler
Tyler man sentenced for transporting teen across state lines for sex
Lindale warehouse fire
WebXtra: Smith County Fire Marshal investigating location, cause of warehouse fire
Lindale warehouse fire
WebXtra: Smith County Fire Marshal investigating location, cause of warehouse fire
Goodwill in Lufkin has seen 50 donations thefts in the last 30 days.
WebXtra: Lufkin Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft