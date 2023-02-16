Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview restaurant says counterfeit bills hurt business

An East Texas restaurant manager talks about how counterfeit money can hurt businesses and individuals.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas restaurant manager is warning the public to be watchful for counterfeit bills being passed.

Recently, Longview Jason’s Deli Manager Jarrod Guyer said someone tried to pass a counterfeit $100 at his restaurant. This is the second time Guyer said he’s seen it tried over the past three months.

On a busy night, with a packed house, Guyer said one of his wait staff was tipped $100, but a closer look revealed the realistic-looking bill was a fake that read “for motion picture use only.” Months before, someone had passed a bill that was only detected after it was deposited at the bank.

Guyer talks about how this kind of counterfeit money can hurt businesses and individuals.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

