Longview restaurant says counterfeit bills hurt business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas restaurant manager is warning the public to be watchful for counterfeit bills being passed.

Recently, Longview Jason’s Deli Manager Jarrod Guyer said someone tried to pass a counterfeit $100 at his restaurant. This is the second time Guyer said he’s seen it tried over the past three months.

On a busy night, with a packed house, Guyer said one of his wait staff was tipped $100, but a closer look revealed the realistic-looking bill was a fake that read “for motion picture use only.” Months before, someone had passed a bill that was only detected after it was deposited at the bank.

Guyer talks about how this kind of counterfeit money can hurt businesses and individuals.

