Large commercial structure fire reported near CR 498 in Lindale

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department, multiple units are on the scene of a reported large commercial structure fire near Jim Hogg Road and Legion Hills Road in Lindale.

The incident is near CR 498 and is still active. All residents are advised to avoid the area all together until the matter is resolved to prevent traffic congestion or injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

