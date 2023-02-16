Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in crash

A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a pedestrian.(KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown, David Pinter, Shain Bergan and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a pedestrian.

The officer was on patrol near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard around 10:15 p.m., when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle. The crash caused a secondary collision with a pedestrian, who was declared dead at the scene. The police dog also died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The officer was critically injured and taken to a hospital. Police said doctors made every effort to save the officer, but he died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody for further investigation, police said.

The Accident Investigation Section is completing the accident reconstruction, and the investigation will be led by the Traffic Investigation Section.

The police officer and the driver taken into custody have not yet been identified, but police said the officer was a 20-year veteran of the department and had been assigned to the K-9 Unit for nearly three years. The K-9 officer was a one-year veteran of the department.

Police said Police Chief Stacey Graves will be addressing the media sometime Thursday morning to speak about the deadly incident.

“Please keep the officer’s family, the pedestrian’s family and the whole Kansas CIty, MO, Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible tragedy,” said a statement released by the department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Police are still at the scene
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Cameron Shead
Defense rests in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen

Latest News

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
Upshur County resident shoots alleged trespasser
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue