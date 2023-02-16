Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clearing Skies Overnight. Much Colder. Wind Chills in the 20s when you wake.
Much Quieter Weather Ahead. Wind Chills in the 20s Fri AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Quieter Weather Pattern for the next several days. Continued Windy overnight as temperatures drop to near 30 degrees at dawn. Wind Chills will be in the 20s as we begin our Friday, so prepare for that in the morning. Sunny to Mostly Sunny and Cool on Friday. Much less wind expected. More clouds on Saturday with a low again near 30 and highs into the mid 50s. Windy conditions are expected on Sunday through Wednesday of next week. We warm up significantly into next week with highs by Tuesday, nearing 80 degrees. A few showers are possible late on Tuesday (Mardi Gras) then a few more on Wednesday (Ash Wednesday). A weak, Pacific Front moves through on Wednesday morning, but not a lot of cool air is expected with this front, so highs on Wednesday will still be in at least the mid 70s. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Police are still at the scene
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Cameron Shead
Defense rests in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
A Cold Night Ahead. Wind Chills in the morning...in the 20s.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips