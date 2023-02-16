Child predator sentenced to 30 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tyler Patrick Brown, 24, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 4 counts of production of child pornography in September 2022.

Brown was remanded to U.S. Marshal custody to begin his sentence.

On May 25, 2022, the FBI Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety interviewed 24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown at the Lubbock Resident Office of the FBI. Brown was being investigated after parents from a local high school reported Brown was having inappropriate contact and sexual relationships with high school students.

During the interview, Brown admitted to engaging in 14 sexual relationships with minor females after he turned 18 years old.

He admitted to the FBI he would gain their confidence by saying he was also a minor high school student. He assured the FBI and DPS investigators he would no longer groom, entice and sexually assault any other minors, according to federal court documents.

The court recommended Brown be incarcerated at FCI Seagoville and also recommended that Brown receive mental health treatment while incarcerated.

As part of his sentencing, Brown must pay $25,000 in accordance with the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

