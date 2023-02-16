Camp County Jail removed from non-compliance list

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Camp County Jail from the non-compliant list.

The jail was added to the list in 2022 following an inspection which revealed issues with auditing, training and medical files.

The state adds county jails on a non-compliant list when the jail fails an inspection. Once the jail is again found compliant, it is removed from the list.

