Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Camp County Jail removed from non-compliance list

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Camp County Jail from the non-compliant list.

The jail was added to the list in 2022 following an inspection which revealed issues with auditing, training and medical files.

The state adds county jails on a non-compliant list when the jail fails an inspection. Once the jail is again found compliant, it is removed from the list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Police are still at the scene
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Cameron Shead
Defense rests in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen

Latest News

Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player going home Wednesday after 5 months in hospital
A first for Kitchen Pickin'!
Kitchen Pickin’: Our first time with flatware
Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
WATCH: Evading arrest following capital murder trial
WATCH: Driver evades Cherokee County deputies following capital murder trial