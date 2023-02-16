Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported east of Snyder

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake east of Snyder early Thursday...
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake east of Snyder early Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake east of Snyder early Thursday morning.

A check at the KCBD Radar’s earthquake function shows exactly where the earthquake hit on the map around 4:30 a.m.

The Geological Survey says more than 100 people felt it. You can report what you felt to the Geological Survey by logging into its website.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Tyler police identify female body found in restaurant parking lot
Police are still at the scene
Pedestrian struck, killed near intersection of East Erwin, NNE Loop 323 in Tyler
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Trenton Craig, 26, of Longview
Longview police make arrest in Wednesday shooting where victim was found along roadway
Wiley College
Wiley College celebrates 150 years of history
Tonight, the Overton City Council approved an ordinance to appoint a non-paid fire chief for...
Overton City Council passes motion to appoint new fire chief for volunteer fire department
An East Texas restaurant manager is warning the public to be watchful for counterfeit bills...
Longview restaurant says counterfeit bills hurt business
Longview restaurant says counterfeit bills hurt business
Longview restaurant says counterfeit bills hurt business