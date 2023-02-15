Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Yoakum Co. residents receive alarming scam calls claiming to have taken family members hostage

Residents in Yoakum County have reported getting phone calls from people claiming to have taken their families hostage.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in Yoakum County have reported getting phone calls from people claiming to have taken their families hostage.

These alarming phone calls are from scammers trying to scare people out of money, according to a post from the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers claim to have taken a person’s family hostage; they will then demand ransom money. The callers have also tried to convince people that their family members have been injured in a serious crash and then demand money in order to save them.

The calls have been coming from the phone number (806)436-4097 and the international number 52 81 3625 06555.

“As always, never share personal or financial information over the phone or online,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Simply hang up, refuse to answer further phone calls, attempt to contact your family member who is alleged to be in danger, and immediately report the incident to local law enforcement.”

These calls are similar to other fraudulent schemes seen by law enforcement.

If you have received a similar call, you can report the incident to the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office at (806)456-2377 or to your local police department.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown...
Smith County reaches deal with longtime property owner for new courthouse
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident

Latest News

Reynaldo Campos, Jr.
Grapeland man sentenced to 10 years for attempting to hire hitman
Jared Hayes
Canton man accused in intoxicated driving death
One Love Longview Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Thrive Longview Executive Director Clent...
WebXtra: 19th annual Unity Honors Luncheon recognizes two Longview Residents
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Unity Honorees One Love Longview Executive Director...
WebXtra: Unity Honors Luncheon
Cameron Shead
Defense calling witnesses in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen