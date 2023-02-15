Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy and warm with the chance for storms

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting out cloudy with a few areas of patchy fog.  It will be a mix of clouds and sun through the day today and more sunshine this afternoon will warm us into the mid to upper 70s with a breezy south wind.  A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially this afternoon, but the main threat for thunderstorms will be overnight as the cold front arrives.  We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but any thunderstorm that develops has the ingredients to become strong with gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado.  Rain ends early Thursday but it may take all day to clear out the clouds.  Temperatures may start out in the 50s Thursday morning and then fall into the 40s with blustery north winds through the afternoon.  More sunshine returns on Friday and begins a warming trend through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

