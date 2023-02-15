Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mid-February feeling more like late March, a good way to sum up today’s forecast. After a cloudy and foggy start to the day, we’ll see a bit of sunshine between the clouds this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 70s. With the spring feeling to the air, so will also come the spring-time severe weather possibility. This evening, a cold front will move through East Texas, and ahead of that front, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, there is a chance for a couple of stronger storms during the evening, and possibly stronger segments of the line that comes in after. Again, widespread severe weather is not expected, but the chance is there and we want to make you aware of that. Please remain weather alert through the evening and overnight hours, making sure you have a way to receive weather watches and warnings. Tomorrow morning there will be a chance for a few lingering showers in Deep East Texas, then the rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Cooler air will filter into East Texas, and highs for the rest of the work week after today will be in the 40s and 50s. We’ll also have a few cold mornings with the passage of this front, lows are expected to be around freezing both Friday and Saturday morning. For this weekend, we’re forecasting partly cloudy skies, no rain, and highs in the 50s and 60s. That said, the next chance for rain is not out of sight, it looks like we could possibly see rain return to the area early next week. Have a great Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.