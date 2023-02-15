WebXtra: Jarvis Christian University students get educated on Texas workforce needs

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An uncertain economy, inflation, the job market. All are questions East Texas college students are concerned with as they prepare to move into the workforce.

Questions that were addressed today by Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson as he spoke about East Texas’ needed workforce development.

Appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019, Demerson serves as an advocate for over 620,000 texas employers and over 3 million small businesses.

Demerson’s office provides a variety of tools including employment law conferences and an employer hotline to help businesses start, grow and thrive in Texas.

Demerson stressed that education is the key that helps advance the skilled workforce that Texas demands.

Several students talked with KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about the importance of knowing where they will fit in the workforce.

