WebXtra: 19th annual Unity Honors Luncheon recognizes two Longview Residents

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Amanda Veasy and Clent Holmes are the recipients of this year’s Unity Honors, granted by the Longview Unity and Diversity Committee.

Amanda Veasy is the Founder and Executive Director of One Love Longview, an organization that serves people experiencing homelessness. One Love Longview has provided food and other necessities for the past seven years.

Clent Holmes is the Executive Director of Thrive Longview, formerly known as Thrive 360. Thrive Longview is a character development organization whose mission is to transform the lives of middle school age students.

