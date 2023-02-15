Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler oncologist gives tips in light of Cancer Prevention Month

"If people didn't smoke, I might be out of a job in a decade, but people will continue to smoke and cancers will continue to come about," said Droder.
Doctor Robert Droder of UT Health East Texas and his resident assistant.(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every year in February, National Cancer Prevention Month is highlighted in efforts to bring awareness about the leading cause of death for many Americans.

Robert Droder is the second chief of medical oncology and hematology at UT Tyler Health East Texas, with over 36 years of experience.

“First of all, see your doctors regularly and be aware that cancer is a major health problem in our community,” said Droder.

He specializes in treating blood and cancer disorders as well as cancer treatment.

Droder says getting regular screenings and tests done can help prevent cancer and allows doctors to catch the cancer early on before it grows out of control.

“They have the best chances of being cured if the spot on their lung found is about the size of a pea instead of the size of a baseball,” said Droder.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in three Americans will be diagnosed with cancer.

“If people didn’t smoke, I might be out of a job in a decade, but people will continue to smoke and cancers will continue to come about. Diets are also very important; diets high in saturated fats and low in fiber are going to lead to an increased risk in colon and breast cancer,” said Droder.

Although he says that there are healthy habits you can incorporate into your everyday life, such as eating healthy, he also mentioned that cancer can happen to anyone for reasons unknown.

“There are many people who do get cancer despite doing all the right things,” said Droder.

Droder mentioned early symptoms of cancer to look out for.

“A lump or a spot on the skin or symptoms that don’t really improve after a couple of weeks that persist,” said Droder.

Droder says there is nothing better than witnessing a patient go into remission.

“Being able to see that patient down the road and see them in the supermarket or baseball game or something like that, and give them a hug because you know that they are well,” said Droder.

