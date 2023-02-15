One injured in house fire on Shady Trail Drive in Tyler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with Tyler Fire Department have responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of Shady Trail Drive Wednesday evening.
A man in his 60s was pulled from the home and taken to a Tyler hospital. Deputy Fire Marshal Randy said the man had a pulse.
At least five fire trucks and an ambulance have responded to the area. It appears at least part of the street is shut down.
