One injured in house fire on Shady Trail Drive in Tyler

A man in his 60s was pulled from the home and taken to a Tyler hospital. Deputy Fire Marshal Randy said the man had a pulse.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with Tyler Fire Department have responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of Shady Trail Drive Wednesday evening.

A man in his 60s was pulled from the home and taken to a Tyler hospital. Deputy Fire Marshal Randy said the man had a pulse.

At least five fire trucks and an ambulance have responded to the area. It appears at least part of the street is shut down.

House fire in 3300 block of Shady Trail Drive.
House fire in 3300 block of Shady Trail Drive.(KLTV)

