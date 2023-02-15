Texas Food Banks urge legislators to increase funding for Surplus Agriculture Grant

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Feeding Texas network, which consists of 21 food banks across Texas, is calling on state lawmakers to increase funding for the Surplus Agriculture Products Grant.

In a statement released Wednesday morning. the Feeding Texas network cites increasing groceries costs, loss of increased pandemic SNAP benefits, and the minimum reduction of $95 per month in SNAP benefits as reasons why many residents are now turning to food banks for support.

“Texans everywhere are struggling with the rising cost of food, and as a result, more Texans are seeking emergency food from food banks,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. “More investment in the Surplus Ag Grant will help food banks meet the growing need in their communities” said Cole.

“The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) continues to see a record number of our neighbors needing help and increasing the funding to the Surplus Ag Grant will be critical in providing enough resources to meet our goal of providing 32 million nutritious meals by 2025,” said Dennis Cullinane, ETFB CEO.

Food banks use funding from the program to obtain fresh produce that is unsellable due to imperfections or market conditions, and 100% of program funds go to farmers and transportation providers to offset the cost of harvesting, storage, packaging, and freight. Farmers are eligible for a tax deduction for their donation.

“In addition to feeding hungry Texans, the funds provided through the Surplus Ag Grant offset losses for Texas growers and mitigate the impact of food waste on the environment,” Cole said. “The program is a win-win-win for Texas.”

