Tascosa sends off largest group for state wrestling tournament in 20 years

11 students qualified for state
The Tascosa Rebels had a send-off today for 11 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament...
The Tascosa Rebels had a send-off today for 11 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament in Cypress, Tx.(KFDA)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels had a send-off today for 11 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament in Cypress, Tx.

This is the largest number of wrestlers to go to the tournament for the Rebels in the last 20 years.

The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:

Boys:

  • Ethan Sims
  • Kaden Ford
  • Thomas Pacheco
  • Anthony Smith
  • Noah Santiago
  • Landin Lamberth
  • Andres Suarez
  • Jaxon Johnson

Girls:

  • Zurri Zamora
  • Talyn Burkhalter
  • Miliyah Pacheco

Two Rebel wrestling coaches were honored this year for 5A region 1:

  • Coach Stafford- Boys Region 1-5A Coach of the year
  • Coach Herrmann- Boys Region 1-5A Assistant coach of the year.

You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.

Boys

Girls

