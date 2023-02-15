Tascosa sends off largest group for state wrestling tournament in 20 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels had a send-off today for 11 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament in Cypress, Tx.

This is the largest number of wrestlers to go to the tournament for the Rebels in the last 20 years.

The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:

Boys:

Ethan Sims

Kaden Ford

Thomas Pacheco

Anthony Smith

Noah Santiago

Landin Lamberth

Andres Suarez

Jaxon Johnson

Girls:

Zurri Zamora

Talyn Burkhalter

Miliyah Pacheco

Two Rebel wrestling coaches were honored this year for 5A region 1:

Coach Stafford- Boys Region 1-5A Coach of the year

Coach Herrmann- Boys Region 1-5A Assistant coach of the year.

You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.

Boys

Girls

