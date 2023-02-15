Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State rests in case of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen

Cameron Shead faces a life-without-parole sentence if he’s convicted.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The defense is now taking its turn in the trial of a Palestine man accused in the 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen Tyress Gipson.

Cameron Shead faces a life-without-parole sentence if he’s convicted. Shead was one of four people arrested weeks after Gipson’s disappearance.

One of those four, Breonna Jiminez, testified against Shead on Tuesday.

Shead is charged with capital murder, though Gipson’s body has not been recovered.

The defense called a Jacksonville police officer to the stand, who testified on a robbery before Gipson went missing. Testimony through the trial has alluded to Gipson being a suspect in that robbery.

Following the first witness for the defense, the trial went into recess until 12:45 p.m. The defense said they have one more witness who is not available until then.

Judge Michael Davis said opening arguments will likely be held Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

