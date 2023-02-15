Smith Dental Care Offers Free Dentistry to Tyler and Surrounding Communities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith Dental Care will be hosting their 18th annual Free Dental Day event – which provides one day of free dental work to Tyler and it’s surrounding communities.

Free dental services are being offered by Smith Dental Care and are limited to cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Free Dental Day will have the sign up the day before on Friday, February 17th at 4pm in the Church Gym located at 1343 East Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703. They ask anyone interested to not enter the property until after 3:00pm.

