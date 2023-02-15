Security officers approved for Smith County Juvenile Services Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the reclassification of two jailer openings to the position of courthouse security officers for the Smith County Juvenile Services Center during their Tuesday morning meeting.

Sheriff Larry Smith told commissioners the county has been “playing hooky” when it comes to security at the facility on Morningside Drive.

“There are 14-year-old gang members in Tyler today,” Smith told the court. “Their families are out there. Some of them are gang members. They’ve been having fights in the parking lot. "

Smith brought up the 2005 shooting at the main county courthouse and a shooting in the juvenile center’s parking lot many years ago. He said the response time alone was a reason for hiring the two officers.

“We have some serious offenders there and some are gang members,” said Ross Worley, the center’s director. “Some have committed very violent crimes. We have sex offenders in there.”

Worley said not only do the juveniles pose a safety risk, but also their family and friends. The center currently employs only a bailiff inside the courtroom. Hundreds of juveniles on probation report to the building each week, which also includes a residential facility.

“I’m not a professional in security, but it doesn’t take a professional to know that there are some risks out there,” said 475th District Court Judge Taylor Heaton.

While signs notifying visitors of a ban on open carry are posted on the front windows, getting inside the building involves no real security check. Heaton described a recent incident in which his bailiff spotted a man with a holster while bending over to pick up something he had dropped.

“There was no firearm in the holster, but there very well could have been and that was notable to my bailiff, and he thought that was certainly a security risk. And the idea was that a firearm could have been brought into the courtroom and we would not have known about it.”

Commissioners signed off Tuesday on not only hiring two new officers, but also installing a magnetometer and x-ray machine at the main entry point.

“We’ve needed it for a long time,” said Worley. “I just think the Lord’s protected us.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.