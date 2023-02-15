Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
“In our rebuilding year, we’re world champs!” Patrick Mahomes gives speech at victory parade.

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Kansas City, Missouri (KLTV) - Mahomes spoken to a massive enthusiastic crowd today at the victory parade in Kansas City. Mahomes shared his and the teams appreciation for all of the support they’ve received from their fans.

Mahomes ended his speech by promising big things for the Chiefs in the future.

“This is just the beginning. We ain’t done yet. So I’ll make sure to hit y’all next year and I hope the crowd’s the same!” said Mahomes.

