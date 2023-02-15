Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Only a few isolated thunderstorms possible late Wed/Pre-Dawn on Thu.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The wind has settled a bit tonight, but more wind is expected on Wednesday ahead of the cold front and then shift out of the NW behind the front very late on Wednesday at 15-25 mph with higher gusts through Thursday. Chances for showers and thundershowers...even just a few isolated storms will be possible late on Wednesday and Pre-Dawn hours on Thursday with the passage of the cold front. At this time, a First Alert Weather Day is NOT needed, however, the First Alert: Disruptive Weather Outlook will be HIGH for very Late Wednesday and very early on Thursday. If the stronger storms form, and this is NOT a certainty, some gusty winds near 60 mph will be possible and a few pockets of larger hail as well. Most of the strongest storms are likely to occur to our East and Northeast. Even though the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of ETX under a SLIGHT RISK, the chances remain low for a severe weather outbreak in ETX. We will continue to monitor this closely and update you often. Skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday afternoon and temperatures will cool down quite a bit. Sub-Freezing mornings are expected on Fri/Sat. We warm up significantly Sunday through Tuesday, ahead of another front late Tuesday/early Wednesday of next week. A few showers are possible on Monday afternoon as well as throughout the day on Tuesday. Stay tuned for further updates.

