No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus

The accident happened on 29th Street near Fannin Elementary in Bryan.
(KBTX)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No students were hurt after a Bryan ISD school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on just before 8 a.m. on 29th Street near Fannin Elementary when a Black Dodge Ram hit the back of the bus, according to Bryan ISD.

The district says there were students on the bus at the time of the accident, but the Executive Director of Communications Clay Falls told KBTX that the bus was able to continue on its route after the crash.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, according to the Bryan Police Department.

