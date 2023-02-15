Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lubbock native on campus during Michigan State shooting

Lubbock native and New Deal graduate Jacob Nance is an MSU master's student in the music program.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All activities are canceled and a heavy police presence remains on the Michigan State University campus after the deadly shooting. Authorities are still trying to piece together what led 43-year-old Anthony McRae to shoot and kill three students and injure five others.

Lubbock native and New Deal graduate Jacob Nance is an MSU masters student in the music program. He was on campus Monday night when the shooting happened. Nance was in the middle of a recital when everyone received an alert about the active shooter situation.

Not knowing what to do, he continued with the recital while staff locked the doors and made sure everyone was safe. After about four hours, the all-clear was given and everyone was allowed to go home.

“After my recital was done, I really realized the gravity of the situation and how serious it really was,” Nance said.

As of now, the names of those killed has not been released by authorities.

“A lot of us don’t really know what to do, there’s a lot of people who are going home to see family in this week that we have off,” he said. “There are people who are going out of town because they can’t just be on campus right now. We’re sort of in the phase of, we don’t really know what to do right now, but we’re trying to figure it out together.”

Another five students hospitalized remain in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Shead
Trial continues for Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen
Longview police are searching for Trinity Ross who has been missing since January 29.
Longview police seek public’s help in search for missing woman
“I love this building. I love this business,” said Rodney Kamel, who has owned a downtown...
Smith County reaches deal with longtime property owner for new courthouse
Steven Shelton-Groves, 29
Bullard man arrested after chase, crashing U-Haul on Loop 323 in Tyler
Smith County man kills father, self in Friday night incident

Latest News

Reynaldo Campos, Jr.
Grapeland man sentenced to 10 years for attempting to hire hitman
Jared Hayes
Canton man accused in intoxicated driving death
One Love Longview Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Thrive Longview Executive Director Clent...
WebXtra: 19th annual Unity Honors Luncheon recognizes two Longview Residents
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Unity Honorees One Love Longview Executive Director...
WebXtra: Unity Honors Luncheon
Cameron Shead
Defense calling witnesses in trial of Palestine man accused in 2020 murder of Jacksonville teen