Grapeland man sentenced to 10 years for attempting to hire hitman

Reynaldo Campos, Jr.
Reynaldo Campos, Jr.(Gregg County Judicial Records)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man and his girlfriend have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

Reynaldo Campos, Jr., 45, pleaded guilty on August 12, 2022, to murder for hire and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, 2022, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent, and solicited the “hitman” to murder a former associate of Campos, claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money.  Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks. On April 8, 2022, Campos and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman, traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, to provide the “hitman” with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the “hitman” with information about the intended victim. 

On April 13, 2022, Campos and Pittman again traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder and to provide the “hitman” with approximately one gallon of Phenylacetone/P2P, which is a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, and a shotgun as partial payment for the murder of the intended victim.

Campos and Pittman were indicted by a federal grand jury on April 21, 2022.  Pittman, also known as Robin Hill, 42, of Grapeland, pleaded guilty on August 9, 2022, to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison today by Judge Kernodle.

Previous reporting:

Houston County man guilty in solicitation of murder plot

