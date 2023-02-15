East Texans line the streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home Wednesday

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans line the streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a big step in the right direction for an East Texas high school football player badly injured during Troup High School’s homecoming game back in September.

Cooper Reid arrived home Wednesday from a Houston hospital according, with lots of friends, classmates, family members, and others lining the sides of the roads in the small town, waving and cheering, holding signs welcoming Cooper home to Troup.

He’s been receiving around-the-clock care after suffering a brain injury on the football field and some setbacks that followed. Reid will now continue his recovery at home.

Reid is still not able to talk, the Facebook page that shares updates on his condition said, but is showing signs of progress, like chewing and swallowing soft foods.

