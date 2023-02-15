Donation centers suffer string of thefts

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - The Hill Street Goodwill have reported several thefts by the same people over the past few weeks.

These thefts are of items that have been donated to the establishment.

Family Crisis Center of East Texas Thrift Store on Whitehouse Drive have also reported the same issue with thefts of their donated items.

If you can identify any of the individuals caught in these surveillance stills, call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.