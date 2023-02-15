Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Donation centers suffer string of thefts

This person has been spotted stealing donated items from the Goodwill on Hill Street
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - The Hill Street Goodwill have reported several thefts by the same people over the past few weeks.

These thefts are of items that have been donated to the establishment.

Family Crisis Center of East Texas Thrift Store on Whitehouse Drive have also reported the same issue with thefts of their donated items.

If you can identify any of the individuals caught in these surveillance stills, call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

