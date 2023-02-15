Canton man accused in intoxicated driving death

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton man has been arrested following the April driving death of a 24-year-old man.

Jared Levi Hayes, 23, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter. He was arrested on Tuesday and his bond has not been set.

Hayes was the driver of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz on April 19, when he crashed it at 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of West College Street in Canton. Miguel Angel Jimenez Garcia, 24, died on the scene.

According to the DPS report, Hayes was driving westbound “well in excess” of the 30 mph speed limit and lost control while turning on a left-hand curve in the road and drove on the right side of the road on the soft shoulder for about 75 feet. The front of the car struck trees and the right-hand side struck a metal fence and utility pole. Jimenez Garcia was in the rear passenger seat and was ejected.

The report states Hayes is believed to have been intoxicated.

