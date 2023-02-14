Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Zavalla city council approved several items on their agenda at Monday night’s meeting. One of those was an increase in their water and sewer rates.

City council approved increasing their water and sewer rates for their customers totaling $8 per month.

Public Works Director Tom Bailey says this increase is necessary.

“The rate increases are a must. We’re living paycheck to paycheck every month. So, every dollar we take in, by the end of the month, those dollars are gone. We have zero money to put into a contingency or move back for a rainy day,” Bailey said.

With the water and sewer issues the city has been experiencing the last few months, it forced the city to scramble to find money to pay for all the repairs. Bailey says it now costs more for parts and the fuel needed to get the parts.

“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the month we’re out of money to fix it,” Bailey said.

Bailey says in January, the city received a little over $22,000 from sewer and water payments from customers. An average water and sewer bill in Zavalla is around $52 a month. with this $8 increase it will bring the bill to around $60 a month.

With the increase Bailey says the city will be able to put nearly $5,000 in the city’s contingency fund each month.

“And I don’t want to raise water rates, I don’t want to raise sewer rates. I don’t want to see everything go up around us, but unfortunately, it’s out of our control,” Bailey said.

Bailey says he’s spoken to around 30 different people in the community about the increases and has had mixed reviews.

“Every single one of them agreed with me that we have to go up on the rates, everybody agreed with that. But then you tell them you need to go up on the rates and there were a couple that got stung by it, “Bailey said.

This rate increase will be seen in the March water and sewer bill.

City council also approved to put the newly vacated mayor’s seat up for a special election in May.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.